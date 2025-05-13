Things To Do In
Suspect Sought In Bear Spray Attack

Tuesday May 13th, 2025, 8:20am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who bear-sprayed three people.

Police say that around 11:00pm on May 11th a person was speaking with two occupants seated in a parked vehicle  in the 2200 block of Dougall Avenue when an unidentified male approached and discharged a noxious substance, believed to be bear mace, in their direction.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.  The victims were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 15 years old, who was dressed in dark clothing at the time of the incident. No additional details on this person are available.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit urge residents in the immediate area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on May 11th, 2025 for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
