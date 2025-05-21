Suspect Arrested For Stealing Vehicle, Trying To Disarm Officer

A 33-year-old man faces multiple charges after stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and attempting to take a police officer’s weapon.

Police say that shortly after 8:30am on May 18th, 2025, they responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Janette Avenue. The complainant told officers that he had momentarily left his vehicle running and unattended, and observed an unknown man jump inside and drive away.

A patrol unit located the stolen SUV a short time later in a parking lot in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East. As the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the man resisted and became combative. During the physical struggle, the suspect tried to gain control of the officer’s conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, before he was eventually placed under arrest.

No police officers or members of the public were seriously injured during the incident.

Claudio Topulli, 33, has been charged with the following:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Resisting a peace officer

Disarming a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.