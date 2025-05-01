NEWS >

Suspect Arrested After Downtown Restaurant Fire

Thursday May 1st, 2025, 4:27pm

City News
Windsor Police has arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with a commercial fire.

Police say that shortly after 3:00am Tuesday emergency crews responded to a working fire at a restaurant in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street East.

No physical injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the building.

By reviewing surveillance footage of the area, officers identified a female suspect, who was quickly located and arrested in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Natasha Arndt has been charged with arson causing property damage.

