Summer Festival Preview: Windsor Rib & Beer Festival

The Windsor Rib & Beer Festival returns to Riverfront Festival Plaza this spring this weekend.

The event features six award-winning rib teams serving up authentic Southern BBQ flavours, including Kentucky Smokehouse, Louisiana BAR-B-QUE, Memphis Blazin’ BBQ, Texas Jack’s BBQ Pit, BIBBS, and BUBBA LU’s. Backed by an expanded midway, Windsor’s festival weekend is packed with fun for every age.

Festivalgoers can expect a mouthwatering selection of ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and BBQ chicken—plus fan favourites like cornbread, poutine, cotton candy, and vegetarian-friendly options. Grab a cold one at the Beer Market—proudly sponsored by Molson Canadian, Pelee Island Winery, Black Fly Spirit Beverages, and Pepsi. Featuring ice-cold beer, wine, spirits, ready-to-drink coolers, and a wide range of cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our communities back in 2025—bring your family, bring your friends, and join us for a weekend of amazing food, music, and connection,” says Robyn Wilson, owner and event organizer. “We know families are facing higher costs, and we truly appreciate when they choose our events. While we’ve experienced increases across the board—from gas and hotels to labour and product—we’ve kept our prices the same for another year.”

Live music will bring the energy all weekend long, with a rotating lineup of homegrown talent across genres like rock, country, and mash-up hits—featuring the best of Ontario’s rising stars and tribute acts.

Learn more on the Summer Festival Guide.