Strawberry Cleaning Volunteers Needed

Thursday May 22nd, 2025, 4:45pm

In preparation for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival, volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025.

The Town of LaSalle orders about 300 flats of strawberries each June for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. The strawberries are grown locally at Raymont’s Berries in Cottam.

You are asked to meet at the Event Centre at 6:00pm. High school volunteer forms can be signed for these community service hours.

Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking spaces are available at the Riverdance building, which is a short walk to the Event Centre. Guests can be dropped off at the Event Centre before parking.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival runs from Thursday, June 5th to Sunday, June 8th.

