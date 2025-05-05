Stellantis Informs Union To Expect Alternate And Fluctuating Work Schedules And Delays 3rd Shift Start



Those working at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant can expect alternate and fluctuating work schedules moving forward for the next 12 weeks, according to Unifor.

“We will see the plant experience some weeks with full production, some weeks with shift smoothing, and other weeks will see the plant totally down through this period. They have developed a schedule for the duration; however, this is tentative,” said Unifor 444 president James Stewart in a social media post.

Currently, the plant is shut down for the week for inventor adjustments and is slated to have full production for the week of May 12th.

Stewart also said that they ere informed hat the expected addition of a 3rd shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant in the 2nd half of 2025 will be postponed until 2026.