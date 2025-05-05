NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Stellantis Informs Union To Expect Alternate And Fluctuating Work Schedules And Delays 3rd Shift Start

Monday May 5th, 2025, 7:46pm

City News
0
0


Those working at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant can expect alternate and fluctuating work schedules moving forward for the next 12 weeks, according to Unifor.

“We will see the plant experience some weeks with full production, some weeks with shift smoothing, and other weeks will see the plant totally down through this period. They have developed a schedule for the duration; however, this is tentative,” said Unifor 444 president James Stewart in a social media post.

Currently, the plant is shut down for the week for inventor adjustments and is slated to have full production for the week of May 12th.

Stewart also said that they ere informed hat the expected addition of a 3rd shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant in the 2nd half of 2025 will be postponed until 2026.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message