Purchase Admission Tickets To The LaSalle Strawberry Festival Online

Monday May 26th, 2025, 3:08pm

Entertainment
Admission tickets to the 2025 LaSalle Strawberry Festival are now available for purchase online.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, June 5th to Sunday, June 8yj at the Vollmer Recreation Complex, 2121 Laurier Parkway. Buy admission tickets online at www.lasalletickets.ca.

Admission is $5.00 per person, and entry is free for kids 5 years old and under and seniors aged 65 and over. Purchase a weekend pass for only $12.00. Admission includes access to the festival and all entertainment.

Food sold by vendors and carnival ride coupons are extra and must be purchased on-site. Carnival special pricing includes Thursday Toonie Night and Friday Unlimited Ride Bracelets.

 

