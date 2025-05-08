Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: May 8th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 8th, 2025, 5:32pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Possible Public Exposure Location:
Windsor Regional Hospital – Ouellette Campus
1030 Ouellette Avenue
Friday, May 2nd, 2025, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Emergency Department
YOYO’s Family Fun Center
4451 Tecumseh Road East
Monday, April 28th – 5:30 pm – 9:45 pm
- Entire Building
Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West
Tuesday, May 6th – 4:00 pm – 9:35 pm
- Emergency Department
