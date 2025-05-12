Police Seek Two Suspects Who Stole Over $11,000 In Merchandise

Windsor Police is seeking two suspects involved in an alledged series of retail thefts totaling more than $11,000 in merchandise.

On March 16th, 2025, the suspects targeted two separate pharmacies, stealing approximately $9,000 worth of cosmetics. In both incidents, the individuals selected a large quantity of items and exited the stores without making any attempt to pay.

On April 29th, 2025, the same suspects attended a clothing store in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue and stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise. They were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured 2008 GMC Acadia.

Police are seeking the public’s support in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.