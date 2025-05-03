Things To Do In
Police Seek Suspect In Several Armed Robberies At Convenience Stores

Saturday May 3rd, 2025, 11:51am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies at convenience stores.

Police say that between April 15th and April 27th, 2025, the suspect entered five separate convenience stores throughout the city, threatened employees with a weapon, and stole items and cash.

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • Approximately 6’ tall
  • Slender build

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

