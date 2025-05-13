Police Arrest Suspect For String Of Armed Robberies

Windsor Police has arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a string of convenience store robberies.

According to police, between April 15th and May 9th, 2025, they responded to a total of seven armed robberies at businesses across Windsor. In each incident, a suspect matching the same description entered the store, threatened employees with a weapon, and stole items and cash.

No physical injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit, officers identified the suspect as Luke Joseph Lachance.

In the early hours of May 10th, officers located and arrested Lachance as he exited an apartment building in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road. He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon (x 7) and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 7).