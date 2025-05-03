NEWS >

PHOTOS: More Deals As Hudson’s Bay Liquidation Rolls On

Friday May 2nd, 2025, 9:41pm

City News
0
0

Liquidation sales are continuing at all Hudson’s Bay locations, and at the Devonshire Mall location.

Discounts are now from 40 to 70 per cent off of the majority of products.

Sales are expected to last until June and will include all inventory, furniture, and fixtures of the stores.

During the liquidation period, all sales will be final and not returnable or exchangeable.

