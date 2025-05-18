Pet OF The Week: Meet Evangeline, A Feline Who Embodies The Spirit Of Independence

Evangeline – Female – Domestic Short Hair – 3 years

Meet Evangeline, a feline who embodies the spirit of independence. She’s not one to demand constant attention, preferring her own company and the quiet moments of solitude. Yet, her shyness is not a barrier to forming a deep bond with her human companion. It’s a quiet understanding, a silent agreement of mutual respect and love. Evangeline’s world is one of peaceful tranquility, a haven for those who appreciate the quiet, independent spirit of a cat. She doesn’t ask for much, just a home where she can be herself. Evangeline has lived with many cats before in a deplorable housing situation, she enjoys the company of other cats however she will do best in a situation without other cats. Contact us for more information on this sweet girl.