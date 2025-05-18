Pet OF The Week: Meet Evangeline, A Feline Who Embodies The Spirit Of Independence
Sunday May 18th, 2025, 12:00pm
Evangeline – Female – Domestic Short Hair – 3 years
Meet Evangeline, a feline who embodies the spirit of independence. She’s not one to demand constant attention, preferring her own company and the quiet moments of solitude. Yet, her shyness is not a barrier to forming a deep bond with her human companion. It’s a quiet understanding, a silent agreement of mutual respect and love. Evangeline’s world is one of peaceful tranquility, a haven for those who appreciate the quiet, independent spirit of a cat. She doesn’t ask for much, just a home where she can be herself. Evangeline has lived with many cats before in a deplorable housing situation, she enjoys the company of other cats however she will do best in a situation without other cats. Contact us for more information on this sweet girl.
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
Comment With Facebook