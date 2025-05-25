Pet Of The Week: Hello, I’m Jabba!

Jabba – Labrador Retriever – 12 years – Male

Hello, I’m Jabba!

I’m an old soul, still lively and full of energy!

I enjoy quality time with my humans, and don’t really like being left alone. I want to live out the remainder of my days with the people I love, and doing fun things. I can be a bit of a loud mouth at times, and like to woof woof woof when I see new dogs, or even new people sometimes. I’m just an old man with a lot to say!

If you have the time for a silly, vocal, fun, and happy go lucky guy like myself, then I cannot wait to meet you and spend the remainder of my old man days with a loving family.