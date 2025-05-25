Pet Of The Week: Hello, I’m Jabba!
Sunday May 25th, 2025, 12:00pm
Jabba – Labrador Retriever – 12 years – Male
Hello, I’m Jabba!
I’m an old soul, still lively and full of energy!
I enjoy quality time with my humans, and don’t really like being left alone. I want to live out the remainder of my days with the people I love, and doing fun things. I can be a bit of a loud mouth at times, and like to woof woof woof when I see new dogs, or even new people sometimes. I’m just an old man with a lot to say!
If you have the time for a silly, vocal, fun, and happy go lucky guy like myself, then I cannot wait to meet you and spend the remainder of my old man days with a loving family.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook