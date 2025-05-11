Pet Of Th Week: Hi, I’M Toad! My Days Are Filled With Fun And Frolic

Toad – Cane Corso Mix – Male – 3 years

Hi, I’m Toad! My days are filled with fun and frolic. I’m a sweet, friendly guy who loves a good laugh. My goofiness is sure to bring a smile to your face. I’m playful and energetic, always ready for a game of fetch. I’ve spent a lot of time with kids and seem to be great with them! But, I can get a bit jumpy and mouthy in my excitement. I’m a bit picky about my dog friends though, I prefer a respectful friend over an in your face greeter. After a day of play, I love to cuddle up close. I’m looking for a family who can match my energy and appreciate my quirks. Adopt me, and let’s fill our days with laughter and love! I am a special paws adoption, which means I do have medical needs that need tending to. I did test Lyme positive, I have chronic ear infections, and sensitive skin that will require ongoing management. But because of this, my adoption fee is totally up to you!