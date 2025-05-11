Pet Of Th Week: Hi, I’M Toad! My Days Are Filled With Fun And Frolic
Sunday May 11th, 2025, 12:00pm
Toad – Cane Corso Mix – Male – 3 years
Hi, I’m Toad! My days are filled with fun and frolic. I’m a sweet, friendly guy who loves a good laugh. My goofiness is sure to bring a smile to your face. I’m playful and energetic, always ready for a game of fetch. I’ve spent a lot of time with kids and seem to be great with them! But, I can get a bit jumpy and mouthy in my excitement. I’m a bit picky about my dog friends though, I prefer a respectful friend over an in your face greeter. After a day of play, I love to cuddle up close. I’m looking for a family who can match my energy and appreciate my quirks. Adopt me, and let’s fill our days with laughter and love! I am a special paws adoption, which means I do have medical needs that need tending to. I did test Lyme positive, I have chronic ear infections, and sensitive skin that will require ongoing management. But because of this, my adoption fee is totally up to you!
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
