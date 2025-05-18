OPP Lay Charges On Land And On Water This Weekend

Essex Ontario Provincial Police continue their enforcement this Victoria Day long weekend as they participate in the province-wide campaign for Canada Road Safety Week and Safe Boating Week.

On Saturday, May 17th, 2025, at approximately 3:00pm, the OPP Marine Unit was on patrol along the Detroit River in the Town of Lasalle when they observed an individual on a paddleboard without a personal flotation device. The 28-year-old male from Windsor was charged with operating a human-powered pleasure craft without a personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

According to the OPP, a life jacket is required on a stand-up paddleboard in Canada. While leashes are recommended for safety, they cannot be used as a replacement for a lifejacket.

On Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at approximately 1:23am, an officer was on patrol on Talbot Street West in Leamington when a vehicle that was running but parked caught the officer’s attention.

As a result of the investigation, the 30-year-old driver from Leamington was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was issued a 90-day drivers licence suspension and vehicle impounded for 7 days as per statute as well is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on June 3rd, 2025, to answer to the charges.