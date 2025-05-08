OPP Investigating Two Robberies In Tecumseh

OPP is asking for the public’s assistance as it investigates two robberies in Tecumseh.

Police say that around 11:40pm on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, a male armed with a knife and wearing a black mask which fully covered his face entered a store in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road. The male demanded cash and cigarettes, then fled the store with an unknown quantity of cash and five packages of cigarettes.

The male was described as white, six feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, grey vest, blue jeans with embroidered rear pockets and black sneakers with white soles.

Then on Sunday, May 5th, 2025, around 2:00am, a male armed with a knife and wearing a black mask which fully covered his face entered a store in the 3000 block of Manning Road in the Town of Tecumseh. The male demanded cash and cigarettes, then fled the store with an unknown quantity of cash and five packages of cigarettes.

The male was described as white, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with embroidered rear pockets and black sneakers with white soles.

There were no injuries in either incident.

The OPP asks anyone who can identify the individual or has any other relevant information to contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.