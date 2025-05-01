One Arrested, Two Sought For String Of Thefts And Break-Ins

Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and is seeking two others following a series of commercial thefts and break-and-enters.

Police say that between February 2nd and April 13th, 2025, officers responded to three separate incidents of break-ins at Windsor businesses. On one date, three suspects broke into a business in the 2700 block of Etienne Boulevard three separate times to steal manufacturing products. The same suspects broke into the same property twice more on a separate date to take additional items.

During a separate incident, the suspects stole a trailer from a business in the 4500 block of Rhodes Drive.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In total, the value of stolen property is estimated at over $100,000.

Through investigation, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified two of the three suspects involved in the incidents.

On April 29th, 2025, Darryl K. Pfaff, 57, turned himself in at police headquarters on unrelated matters. He has been charged with:

• Break-and-enter with intent to commit theft (x 6)

• Possession of break-and-enter tools (x 3)

• Theft under $5,000

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Channing Chapman, 38, on the following charges:

• Break-and-enter with intent to commit theft (x 2)

• Possession of break-and-enter tools

• Theft under $5,000

• Failure to comply with a release order (x 2)

A third suspect, who has yet to be identified, is described as a white male with olive skin, approximately 30-35 years old, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.