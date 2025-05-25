New Tecumseh Road East Lane Reductions Start Monday For A Month
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday May 25th, 2025, 10:01am
Starting Monday, Tecumseh Road East will have lane reductions from Central Avenue to Pillette Road to complete the rehabilitation of the eastbound lane.
The work will last until Friday, June 27th, 2025, weather permitting.
