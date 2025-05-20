New CAO In Essex

There is a new CAO in Essex.

Kate Giurissevich has been appointed to the position, effective May 20, 2025. Her appointment comes following a successful tenure as Director of Corporate Services, a role she has held since 2021.

“Kate brings a strong combination of strategic thinking, financial expertise, and dedication to public service,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “Council is confident that her deep knowledge of the organization, collaborative leadership style, and passion for community development will serve the Town of Essex well in this new role.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Giurissevich joined the Town of Essex in 2018 as Manager of Finance and Business Services. Since then, she has played a critical role in key corporate initiatives, including leading the annual municipal budget process, implementing policies such as the debt and reserve management plans and playing a key role in the E.L.K. Energy Inc. investment decision.

As CAO, Giurissevich will report directly to Council and will be responsible for providing strategic vision and effective leadership to the entire organization. With the support of staff, the CAO plans and oversees all municipal operations and services in accordance with Council direction, municipal policies, and applicable legislation.

“I am honoured and excited to step into the role of CAO,” said Giurissevich. “Having worked with the Town for the past 7 years, I’ve had the privilege of contributing to its progress and working alongside an amazing team. I look forward to continuing this work in my new role and helping to guide the Town toward a vibrant and sustainable future.”

Giurissevich succeeds current CAO Doug Sweet, who has retired after serving in the role since the fall of 2021.