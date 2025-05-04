Things To Do In
Morton Drive And Matchett Road Intersection To Close

Sunday May 4th, 2025, 8:49am

LaSalle
The intersection at Morton Drive and Matchett Road is scheduled to close on Monday, May 5th, for road improvements, including sidewalk and pedestrian crossing repairs, and the addition of turning lanes.

The work will take approximately three weeks to complete.

windsoriteDOTca
