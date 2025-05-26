Windsor-Essex

Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre Expands Hours

Monday May 26th, 2025, 1:58pm

Health
The Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre has announced expand hours.

The Centre, which supports those in crisis, is located adjacent to the Goyeau Street entrance of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus Emergency Department. The service is intended for those individuals aged 16 years or older who are experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis who cannot safely wait for community mental health and addiction support.

In-person services will now be 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday. Walk-in services will remain 8:00am to 8:00pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Learn more here.

