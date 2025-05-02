Matchett Road And Sprucewood Avenue Intersection Opens Saturday Afternoon
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 2nd, 2025, 5:41pm
The intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will reopen Saturday, May 3rd, at 5:00pm.
Recent improvements at this intersection include the installation of new traffic signals, road improvements (left-turn lane), and sidewalks.
