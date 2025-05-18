Marine Emergency In East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 18th, 2025, 4:57pm
Windsor Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a marine emergency in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.
The call came in around 3:30pm on Sunday.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
