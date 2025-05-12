Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A 51-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Windsor’s east end.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 8:00pm Sunday in the 8700 block of McHugh Street. A preliminary investigation determined a motorcyclist was travelling westbound on McHugh when he lost control of the motorcycle, struck a bridge guardrail, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 7032. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.