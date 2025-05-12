Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

Monday May 12th, 2025, 9:26am

Accidents
0
0

A 51-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Windsor’s east end.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 8:00pm Sunday in the 8700 block of McHugh Street. A preliminary investigation determined a motorcyclist was travelling westbound on McHugh when he lost control of the motorcycle, struck a bridge guardrail, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 7032. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message