Local Theatre Presents Classically Modern Take On Womanhood

Using an unexpected development, a local theatre company is putting its own twist on a classic.

Opening at Sho Art Spirit & Performance (located at 628 Monmouth Road) on Friday, May 23, Cardinal Music Productions will begin their two-week run of Little Women. Adapted countless times in different media, it’s a classic story that explores themes of womanhood, empowerment, and growing into life as an adult.

Seen as a good fit for the company, these qualities were also among the reasons it was chosen to be staged.

“We picked it for exactly that reason,” said director Bayleigh Cardinal. “It’s a classic, a story people know and love, which is a definite draw for audiences. The show is suited to the actors who work with our company, and we love its message of empowerment. It is also filled with many interesting characters with their own flaws, ambitions, and dreams. The audience will find something to love about every character.”

Growing up during the Civil War, Joe Marsh is determined to become the next great American novelist. Not being a stereotype of the times, she remains headstrong while navigating life to reach her goals. Along with her sisters Amy, Meg, and Beth, the four must balance their own ambitions into adulthood while dealing with society’s expectations. Wanting to be brave, intelligent, and creative, they must also face a war-torn world with personal tragedy. This is in addition to living in a time when opportunities based on class and gender remain prevalent.

Choosing Kate Hamill’s 2018 adaptation of the play, Cardinal Music was attracted to how it differed from the novel in places. With familiar and new elements, the company felt this version of the story would satisfy audiences while surprising them along the way.

Another original aspect of the local production caught its director off guard, however.

“We auditioned this show in March, but the casting ended up going in a way we didn’t expect,” said Cardinal. “We’re incredibly happy with it now and ended up using women to play nearly all of the male roles, making our rendition of this show stand out. At the end of the day, what we were looking for was good acting and that is what we found. Everyone is suited perfectly to their parts, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Starting rehearsals after the show was cast, actors got to know the script and their roles by taking part in Table reads. From there, blocking was added, each scene was individually cleaned up, and all the pieces were brought together. Coming into blocking knowing their characters, things ran smoothly as their motivations often dictate the movement of a show.

Learning lines, context surrounding the material, and the script itself has still been hard work. As a result, though, everyone has come out feeling the story’s impact as it explores women’s place in society and their importance, whether they write the next great novel or stay at home.

Showcasing strength and imperfections, this is also how actors connect with each personalities.

“These characters are all very humanly flawed, which makes them easier to relate to, particularly the four March sisters,” said Cardinal. “Amy can be selfish, Meg is often inattentive to her own needs, Jo can become angry and often bitter, and Beth is severely anxious. But Amy is also sure of herself, Meg is warm and loves her family, Jo is ambitious and wants to make an impact on the world. Beth being withdrawn allows her to observe and see people for who they really are. Each character is woven with wonderful qualities and imperfections.”

Previously staging other shows set in the distant past, Cardinal Music relied on its stock of period-appropriate costuming to further immerse audiences. Combined with props, this made the process a lot easier and ensured that actors were also connected to this world.

Despite not taking place in the present, however, it’s an adaptation that still remains as relevant today.

“The wonderful thing about this particular script is that it feels modern without taking you out of that time period,” said Cardinal. “The struggles of women in society continue as we can see from the political landscape around us, and this adaptation makes some changes to the original story — which I won’t spoil —that keep it relevant. That said, the story itself is timeless because of what the characters and their stories represent: feeling out of place in the world, wanting to make a difference, wanting more for yourself. These are things we all feel. The original novel was written in the 1800s, and Jo March still endures in my opinion as one of literature’s most prominent heroines. I think it was ahead of its time in its honest depiction of women, particularly the struggle of women in literature trying to have their voices heard. That theme of being seen, heard, and appreciated still resonates because it’s something everyone wants.”

Presented by Cardinal Music Productions, Little Women will be staged at Sho Art Spirit & Performance on May 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and June 1. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays will be at 7:30 p.m., while 2:30 p.m. matinees will be held on Sundays. General admission tickets can be purchased for $33.90 (HST included) by phone at 226-340-9839 or online. Alternatively, patrons can also purchase seats via e-transfer by using [email protected]and picking up tickets at the venue before showtime. People using e-transfer are also asked to include their name, the date the tickets are required, how many are being purchased, and their phone number in the message box their bank provides. Those interested are encouraged to make their purchase early since seats at the intimate venue are limited.

Giving women the spotlight, the director takes pride in putting together a show she feels people won’t want to miss.

“I think the main thing that will set our production apart is that we decided to cast women in some of the iconic male roles,” said Cardinal. “It further illustrates the point of how capable women are. I believe audiences will connect with this and appreciate it. I am truly proud of our entire cast and how beautiful the show came out to be.”