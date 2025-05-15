Local School Expansion Plans See Funding In Ontario Budget
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 15th, 2025, 4:42pm
Two local school expansion plans were funded in the Ontario budget released on Thursday.
An addition to Northwood Public Elementary School will be built with 184 more student spaces.
An addition to Queen Elizabeth Public Elementary School in Leamington, with be built with 78 more student spaces and 73 more licensed child care spaces.
