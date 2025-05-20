Local Expert Blog: The Best Questions To Ask Your Dental Hygienist About Teeth Cleaning

Your dental hygienist is one of the best sources of oral health advice out there. They not only have plenty of time to talk things over with you while they work on your teeth, but are also intimately familiar with your mouth and your oral health challenges. All you have to do is ask for their help. To get you started, here are 6 questions to keep in mind next time you come in.

Do I Really Need to Floss Every Day?

Yes! Flossing at least once a day cleans plaque and leftover food particles from between your teeth, significantly reducing your risk of developing tooth decay at the contact points. It also cleans below the gum line and helps keep your gums healthy.

While everyone benefits from daily flossing, some people need to floss even more often. Ask your hygienist if you’re one of them.

Will Drinking Wine Stain My Teeth?

The occasional glass of wine won’t, but more frequent consumption might. Wine contains tannins and chromogens, compounds that contribute to teeth stains. Most other dark-coloured liquids and sauces also contain these compounds.

Your hygienist will tell you whether wine stains are a problem for you. They may suggest reducing the number of drinks you have each week, but they might also recommend other solutions like switching to white wine or drinking your wine through a straw.

How Often Should I Clean My Retainer?

Retainers should be cleaned at least once a day with a special retainer cleaning solution. It’s best to do this before bed. If possible, rinse your retainer with water after each meal or snack to keep food debris from sticking to it. Your hygienist will let you know if more frequent cleaning is needed.

How Can I Get Fresher Breath?

Sticking to a consistent oral hygiene routine is the best way to avoid bad breath. Brush at least twice a day for at least two minutes each time and floss at least once a day. If you’re still having problems after making these changes, your hygienist can help you find out where you’re going wrong.

Do I Need Extra Dental Cleanings?

Some people benefit from getting 3 or 4 dental cleanings each year instead of the standard 2. Your hygienist will let you know if you’re one of them based on the amount of tartar build-up they observe in your mouth.

How Can I Improve My Oral Health Routine?

That depends on several factors. What does your current routine look like? How consistent are you with it? Are you looking for better overall oral health or hoping to address specific concerns? Your dentist in Windsor can combine your answers to these questions with their own knowledge and observations to provide detailed advice that’s tailored to your individual needs.

