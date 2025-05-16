Live Music Returns To Leamington Marina Patio
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 16th, 2025, 1:10pm
Live music returns to the Leamington Marina patio most Fridays starting May 30th, 2025. Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy a great lineup of local entertainment every scheduled Friday from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. All performances are free to attend.
2025 Marina Patio Entertainment Schedule:
- May 30 – Freddie Galahad’s Tribute to Elvis
- June 6 – Josh & Walt (R&B Soul Rock)
- June 20 – Back 2 Back (Pop Blend)
- June 27 – GBnR Feat. Miss Annette (60s-90s Music Variety)
- July 4 – Lisette & Tyler (Acoustic Duo)
- July 18 – Justin & Rick Latam (Folk Rock)
- July 25 – Jen Knight (Acoustic Rock)
- August 15 – Stereobabe (Classic Rock)
- August 22 – The Two of Us (Classic Hits – Adult Contemporary)
- August 29 – Take Two (Classic Hits – Adult Contemporary)
