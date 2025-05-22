LaSalle Night Market Summer Series Begins Sunday

The first LaSalle Night Market of the 2025 season is this Sunday, May 25th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

The summer series of LaSalle Night Markets include vendor booths featuring handcrafted merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious foods, farm-to-table fresh produce, and more.

“The summer night markets have grown in popularity since the markets began with a handful of vendors in 2018. We now have over 80 vendors at each market and a wait list”, said Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Each market offers the chance for a leisurely stroll around the LaSalle Civic Centre grounds while shopping, listening to live music, and taking in some fun entertainment.

Two Track Mind Jazz will be setting the vibe at the May market.

The summer series of markets are held on the last Sunday of May through to August at the LaSalle Civic Centre and the last Sunday of September at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing.