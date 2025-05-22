Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Night Market Summer Series Begins Sunday

Thursday May 22nd, 2025, 1:52pm

LaSalle
0
0

The first LaSalle Night Market of the 2025 season is this Sunday, May 25th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

The summer series of LaSalle Night Markets include vendor booths featuring handcrafted merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious foods, farm-to-table fresh produce, and more.

“The summer night markets have grown in popularity since the markets began with a handful of vendors in 2018. We now have over 80 vendors at each market and a wait list”, said Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation.

Each market offers the chance for a leisurely stroll around the LaSalle Civic Centre grounds while shopping, listening to live music, and taking in some fun entertainment.

Two Track Mind Jazz will be setting the vibe at the May market.

The summer series of markets are held on the last Sunday of May through to August at the LaSalle Civic Centre and the last Sunday of September at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message