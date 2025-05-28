LaSalle Council Approves By-Election To Fill Council Vacancy

LaSalle Town Council has voted in favour of holding a by-election to fill a vacant seat on Council. The decision follows the recent passing of Councillor Sue Desjarlais.

Council reviewed several options for filling the vacancy, including three potential appointment options and an option for a by-election. Council determined that a by-election would provide the most transparent and democratic process for residents to choose their next representative.

“Council is committed to ensuring that the residents of LaSalle have a voice and the right to vote for their local government. A by-election will allow our community to participate directly in selecting a new representative. It also allows fair opportunity for anyone who is eligible to run for a seat on Council,” said Mayor Meloche.

Voting Day is tentatively scheduled for Monday, October 20th, 2025. Details regarding the nomination period, voting dates, and eligibility requirements will be announced in the coming weeks.