Kingsville Reminds Residents To Apply For Their Free Burn Permit Online

The Town of Kingsville is reminding residents to get their burn permits at kingsville.burnpermits.com.

All open-air fires require an approved permit. Property owners can create an account to access the online application form. Once the application process is complete, they will receive a digital copy of the permit along with burning guidelines. Burn permits are free and must be renewed annually.

The Fire Department responds to complaints about burning, and if rules are not being followed, they can revoke the permit and/or bill the permit holder for charges incurred responding to the complaint.