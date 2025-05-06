Things To Do In
Kingsville Begins Pro-Active Spring Enforcement

Tuesday May 6th, 2025, 9:00am

Kingsville
Kingsville’s By-law Enforcement Officers will be conducting Pro-Active enforcement throughout the year, beginning this Spring.

Enforcement this month will concentrate on the following:

  • Swimming pools: If you have a swimming pool, you must have a fence at least four feet tall with a self closing and self-latching gate. This requirement prevents small children from wandering into your backyard and possibly falling into your pool.
  • Property standards: In Kingsville, you must keep your grass from growing over 10 inches. As a proud Bee-Friendly City, Kingsville supports letting pollinators “sleep in” and other activities promoting environmental stewardship. However, we must balance this against potential threats to the community. Ticks, fleas, rodents, and other creatures emerge from hibernation and can easily hide in the long grass.
  • Recreational vehicles parked in driveways: Residents should have now transitioned from parking winter recreational vehicles in their driveway, to parking recreational vehicles such as camper trailers, motor homes, boats, and ATVs. Residents can store off-season recreational vehicles in their back or side yards.

By-law information can be found online here.

