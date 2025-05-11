Things To Do In
Kingsville Announces New Drop-In Programs At Erie Migration District School

Sunday May 11th, 2025, 5:39pm

Kingsville
0
0

Kingsville has expanded its recreational drop-in programs to the Erie Migration District School gym, starting with programming on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Every Wednesday and Thursday from 6:0pm to 9:00pm, the school’s gym hosts the Town drop-in programs including Badminton, Pickleball, Open Gym, and Dodgeball. Additionally, starting May 20th, 2025, new programs —including basketball, volleyball, floor hockey, table tennis and more—will be open over an expanded six-day schedule.

“This is a win for both residents and students in our community and a major step as we work through council’s strategic plan. Council is happy to support program growth here and provide the community the means to participate and be successful,” said Mayor Dennis Rogers.

Residents looking for program information, including scheduling and pricing, can find it at kingsville.ca/programs. Residents can sign up for email alerts about recreation and programming updates at kingsville.ca/subscribe.

