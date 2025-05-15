Joseph’s Farm Market To Close South Windsor Location
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 15th, 2025, 9:21am
Joseph’s Farm Market is closing their south Windsor location on Walker Road.
The location originally opened in 2015 alongside an M.R. Meats store. M.R. Meats closed last year.
The store will close on May 19th.
The location in East Windsor remains open, and it has recently been expanded.
