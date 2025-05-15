Things To Do In
Joseph’s Farm Market To Close South Windsor Location

Thursday May 15th, 2025, 9:21am

Business
0
0

Joseph’s Farm Market is closing their south Windsor location on Walker Road.

The location originally opened in 2015 alongside an M.R. Meats store. M.R. Meats closed last year.

The store will close on May 19th.

The location in East Windsor remains open, and it has recently been expanded.

