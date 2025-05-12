Investigation On University Avenue West
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 12th, 2025, 2:30pm
Windsor Police spent several hours on Monday investigating a suspicious package outside the Dollarama on University Avenue West.
Police cleared the scene around 2:00pm.
There is no word on what the package was.
