Investigation On University Avenue West

Monday May 12th, 2025, 2:30pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police spent several hours on Monday investigating a suspicious package outside the Dollarama on University Avenue West.

Police cleared the scene around 2:00pm.

There is no word on what the package was.

