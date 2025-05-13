Impaired Driver Arrested After Two People Left With Life-Threatening Injuries

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old man following a motor vehicle collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened just after 11:00pm Monday at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East. When emergency crews arrived, they located two heavily damaged vehicles and three individuals suffering from serious injuries.

An initial investigation determined that a silver sedan travelling southbound on Lauzon Parkway ran a red light and collided with a black sedan travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East.

The driver and passenger of the black sedan were both transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver sedan was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined that the man was impaired at the time of the collision. The driver has been charged with two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.