Il Divo Brings By Candlelight Tour To The Colosseum

Il Divo hits The Colosseum stage on their Il Divo By Candlelight tour, Friday, October 10th.

For over 20 years, Il Divo has embodied the power of music, brotherhood, and artistic evolution. Since their debut in 2004, the quartet, formed today with Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, David Miller, and Steven LaBrie, has redefined classical crossover, captivating audiences worldwide with breathtaking vocals and electrifying performances.

With over 30 million albums sold, 50 Number One hits, and 160 Gold and Platinum certifications across 35 countries, their impact is undeniable. They have graced the world’s grandest stages, from the Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup to the Diamond Jubilee at Windsor and the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball. Hit songs for Il Divo include “Regresa a Mí,” “Hasta mi final,” “I Believe in You (Je crois en toi),” and “Aleluya.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Hitting the stage again, Il Divo By Candlelight will take audiences on a journey through two decades of romance, heartache, and joy, weaving their greatest musical triumphs into an unforgettable evening. They will be joined by Phoenix-based string trio Simply Three, who will also open the

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16th at 10:00am online.