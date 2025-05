Hundreds Flock To Annual City Plant Sale

Hundreds of people lined up outside the City of Windsor greenhouses on McDougall Street Saturday morning for the annual plant sale.

More than 100 varieties of perennials, grasses, veggies, shrubs, herbs, and trees were on sale to spruce up your space.

Every purchase supports the historic Paul Martin Gardens, located just outside of historic Willistead Manor and within Willistead Park.

The sale runs until 2:00pm.