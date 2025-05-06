Things To Do In
Hogs For Hospice 2025 Receives Funding

Tuesday May 6th, 2025, 8:00am

Hogs for Hospice in Leamington has received funding from the 2025 Experience Ontario program.

Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington announced that the annual event would see $125,000.

“Our government recognizes the tremendous value that festivals and events add to our community,” said Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “Through this funding, families and individuals have opportunities to gather and celebrate together, while supporting local businesses.”

