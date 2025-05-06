Hogs For Hospice 2025 Receives Funding
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 6th, 2025, 8:00am
Hogs for Hospice in Leamington has received funding from the 2025 Experience Ontario program.
Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington announced that the annual event would see $125,000.
“Our government recognizes the tremendous value that festivals and events add to our community,” said Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “Through this funding, families and individuals have opportunities to gather and celebrate together, while supporting local businesses.”
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook