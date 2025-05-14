Things To Do In
Guns, Drugs Seized At The Bridge

Wednesday May 14th, 2025, 3:01pm

Crime & Police News
Two rifles, ammo, and marijuana were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Ambassador Bridge.

Officials say it happened during an encounter with a trio of lost Canadian travelers on May 4th.

The men were subsequently turned over to Canadian authorities and two of them are subject to a 5-year bar from the U.S.

 

Do You Like This Article?

