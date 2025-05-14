Guns, Drugs Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 14th, 2025, 3:01pm
Two rifles, ammo, and marijuana were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Ambassador Bridge.
Officials say it happened during an encounter with a trio of lost Canadian travelers on May 4th.
The men were subsequently turned over to Canadian authorities and two of them are subject to a 5-year bar from the U.S.
