Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Guard Rail Repairs On E.C. Row Expressway And Ouellette Avenue Planned For Thursday

Wednesday May 14th, 2025, 3:06pm

Construction
0
0

Drivers will need to watch for lane restrictions for guard rail repairs from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Thrsday at two city locations.

  • Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway northbound ramp to Lauzon Parkway
  • Northbound Ouellette Avenue between Eugenie Street and Tecumseh Road

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message