Guard Rail Repairs On E.C. Row Expressway And Ouellette Avenue Planned For Thursday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 14th, 2025, 3:06pm
Drivers will need to watch for lane restrictions for guard rail repairs from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Thrsday at two city locations.
- Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway northbound ramp to Lauzon Parkway
- Northbound Ouellette Avenue between Eugenie Street and Tecumseh Road
