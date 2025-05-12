Gerry “Mr. D” Dee Hits The Colosseum Stage On Funny You Should Say That Tour

Comedian Gerry Dee is bringing the laughs to The Colosseum stage on his Funny You Should Say That tour on Friday, October 17th at 8:00pm.

Gerry Dee was the star and co-creator of the hit CBC comedy Mr. D for eight seasons. Since its conclusion in 2018, the show’s legacy has continued to grow, airing across North America on Netflix and Prime Video. Dee’s first book, Teaching: It’s Harder Than It Looks, was released in 2012 and became a national best-seller. Dee currently hosts Family Feud Canada and plays the role of “Templeton Dudge” in the sitcom Animal Control on FOX.

Known for his signature storytelling and sharp observations, with Funny You Should Say That, Dee will deliver all-new material about the world as he sees it – relatable, hilarious, and unmistakably Canadian.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16th at 10:00am online.