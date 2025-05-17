Fort Malden Opens For The Season Saturday With Gate Changes

Fort Malden National Historic Site in Amherstburg is now open for the season.

For the 2025 operational season, the gates at Fort Malden National Historic Site will be closed during the Fort’s hours of operation, which are May and June, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10:00am to 5:00pm and July and August, daily from 10:00am to 5:00pm, with reduced hours after Labour day.

The entire Fort Malden site, including the waterfront pathway, will be part of the Fort Malden visitor experience that is accessible during hours of operation to those who purchase admission, with entrance and exit only through the Visitor Centre.

“This decision allows for one point of entry to Fort Malden during hours of operation to support the site experience as a local attraction and tourist destination,” read an information bulletin. “One clear point of entry provides for an organized visitor flow and ensures opportunities for staff to communicate essential information to support a safe and enjoyable visit to Fort Malden. Reducing entry points also provides value to Canadians in reducing costs associated with multiple entry points and gate monitoring, redirecting those resources elsewhere. The entire Fort Malden site will once again be used for programming, including tours, musket demonstrations, and cannon firings, with staff focused on interpreting and protecting heritage and cultural resources.”

The gates to the grounds will be open outside of hours of operation, generally 5:00pm to 10:00pm, at Fort Malden Drive and Dalhousie Street and beside the Fort Malden Visitor Centre.