Fire On Kildare Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 22nd, 2025, 5:33pm
Windsor Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire in the Walkerville area.
It broke out just after 5:00pm in a storage yard.
Kildare Road between Shepherd Street East and Seneca Street is currently closed.
