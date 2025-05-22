Windsor-Essex

Fire On Kildare Road

Thursday May 22nd, 2025, 5:33pm

Fires
0
0

Photo courtesy Angelica B.

Windsor Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire in the Walkerville area.

It broke out just after 5:00pm in a storage yard.

Kildare Road between Shepherd Street East and Seneca Street is currently closed.

windsoriteDOTca
