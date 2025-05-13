Fatal Motorcycle Collision In Chatham-Kent

One person has died following a motorcycle collision in Chatham-Kent.

OPP say that it happened around 3:30pm Monday on Communication Road and Fairview Line. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased individual will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

All lanes on Communication Road between Maynard Line and Park Avenue will remain closed temporarily to allow for investigation and for the safety of emergency responders.