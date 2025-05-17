Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Essex Looking For Feedback On New Town Park

Saturday May 17th, 2025, 2:30pm

Essex
0
0

The Town of Essex is seeking public feedback on the proposed Essex Town Centre Park.

The property is located at the intersection of Lane Street and Jones Street in Essex Centre.

The proposed plan calls for a playground,  seating areas, a shade structure and a water filling station.

Feedback can be left online here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message