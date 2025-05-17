Essex Looking For Feedback On New Town Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 17th, 2025, 2:30pm
The Town of Essex is seeking public feedback on the proposed Essex Town Centre Park.
The property is located at the intersection of Lane Street and Jones Street in Essex Centre.
The proposed plan calls for a playground, seating areas, a shade structure and a water filling station.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Feedback can be left online here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook