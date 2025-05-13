Driver Clocked Going 134 km/h On Highway 3

A 19-year-old driver from Windsor was charged by the OPP Tuesday morning.

OPP say an officer clocked them going 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone and passing other vehicles in the center lane on wet roads in light rain.

They were charged with stunt driving -excessive speed, careless driving, using the center lane improperly, failing to surrender a permit, and failing to have an insurance card.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, as well as a day in court.