Driver Charged After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 13th, 2025, 4:44pm
One person was charged after a multi-vehicle crash on Tecumseh Tuesday morning.
The four-vehicle collision happened on Manning Road at Baseline Road.
Three occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old from Amherstburg was charged with careless driving.
