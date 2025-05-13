Things To Do In
Driver Charged After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Tecumseh

Tuesday May 13th, 2025, 4:44pm

Accidents
0
0

One person was charged after a multi-vehicle crash on Tecumseh Tuesday morning.

The four-vehicle collision happened on Manning Road at Baseline Road.

Three occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old from Amherstburg was charged with careless driving.

