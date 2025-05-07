Disc Golf Course Proposal To Be Revaluated At Holiday Beach

Following feedback at an Open House on the proposed Disc Golf Course for Holiday Beach Conservation Area on May 6th has been put on hold.

The proposal for a 9-hole course in the mowed grass area designated for recreation within the Holiday Beach Management Plan had been approved by ERCA’s Board of Directors in April, and the open house was held to gather public input.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

ERCA says that there are currently 18 conservation areas and provincial parks in Ontario that host Disc Golf.

The majority of those in attendance were opposed to the proposed location for the course. “We hosted this Open House in order to hear what park users had to say,” said Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services. “We’re now going to pause and re-evaluate if disc golf might be compatible in an alternative location, as it is quite clear that the majority of those in attendance at the meeting do not support the proposed location.” Money indicated that they would be reviewing comments received and will report back to the ERCA Board of Directors at its September meeting.”

Holiday Beach is managed by the Essex Region Conservation Authority under a long-term agreement with the Province of Ontario for recreational and conservation purposes. While there are many areas within the site designated as natural heritage or ecological protection, there are also areas identified for recreation.

Ongoing activities at the park include seasonal camping, hunting, bird watching and bird banding, educational field trips, a playground, cottage rental and day-use. ERCA highlighted the restoration efforts that had taken place at the Holiday Beach under its management. Holiday Beach was originally operated as a provincial park and then was a private campground for a short period of time before the Province approached ERCA to operate it as a conservation area. “When we took over park management in 1987, only 21% of the park was natural habitat,” Money said. “Since that time, we’ve planted trees and naturalized parcels so that habitat now measures 63%.” In accordance with its management agreement with the Province of Ontario, the park must also be managed for recreation.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure that Holiday Beach Conservation Area is valued and visited by a wide variety of user groups who want to enjoy the park and its amenities,” Money added. ERCA invited those in attendance to submit their suggestions for alternative recreational uses for consideration.

An online comment card is available at https://essexregionconservation.ca/HBCA-comments.